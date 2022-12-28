شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن قائمة أعمال ديزنى المرتقبة فى شهر يناير أبرزهم Star Wars.. اعرف أكتر والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - سامية سيد - كشفت منصة ديزني العالمية عن قائمة الأعمال السينمائية والدرامية المقرر عرضها خلال شهر يناير المقبل منذ اليوم الأول وحتي نهاية الشهر الأول من العام الجديد، لتضم أعمالا ضخمة جديدة تعرض لأول مرة عبر المنصة الشهيرة، والتى جاء أهمها الموسم الثاني من سلسلة الرسوم المتحركة Star Wars، ومسلسل The Bad Batch، ومسلسل Clone Wars، وBad Batch.
وجاءت القائمة كالآتى:يوم 4 يناير:
“The Boonies” (S1)
“Locked Up Abroad” (S12)
“Lost Treasures of Egypt” (S4)
“Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom” (S2)
“Primal Survivor: Over the Andes” (S1)
“Underworld, Inc.” (S1, S2)
“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (two-episode season premiere)
“Willow” (Episode 7)
يوم 6 يناير:
“Strangest Bird Alive”
يوم 11 يناير:
“Airport Security” (S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)
“Best in Bridal” (S1)
“Bride & Prejudice” (S1)
“Celebrity Ghost Stories” (S5, S6)
“Evil Genius” (S1)
“My Ghost Story” (S1)
“SuperKitties” (S1, 11 episodes)
“Willow” (Episode 8, season finale)
“Chasing Waves”
“Gina Wei”
يوم 18 يناير:
“Chibi Tiny Tales” (Shorts) (S3, 14 episodes)
“Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse” (S2, 5 episodes)
“Me & Mickey” (Shorts) (S1, 13 episodes)
“Night Stalkers” (S1)
“Secret Life of Predators” (S1)
“King Shakur Recycle”
يوم 20 يناير:
“Ocean’s Breath”
“Sharkatraz”
يوم 25 يناير:
“Bloody Tales of Europe” (S1)
“Dino Ranch” (S2, 6 episodes)
“Hacking the System” (S1)
“Riding Britain’s Railways” (S1)
“Mila in the Multiverse”
يوم 27 يناير:
“American Blackout”
“Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes”
“T. Rex Autopsy