شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن القائمة الكاملة لجوائز جمعية لاس فيجاس لنقاد السينما والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - أعلنت Las Vegas Film Critics Society "جمعية لاس فيجاس لنقاد السينما" منذ ساعات عن قائمة مرشحيها لجوائزها لعام 2022، ومن المقرر أن يتم الإعلان عن الفائزين يوم 12 ديسمبر الجارى من خلال الموقع الرسمي للجمعية.



حصل فيلم The Banshees of Inisherin على تسعة ترشيحات، وجاء من بعده فيلم The Fabelmans الذى حصل على ثمانية ترشيحات، أما فيلمى Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery و The Whale فحصل كل منهما على خمس ترشيحات.

وهذه القائمة الكاملة للترشيحات:

جائزة William Holden عن إنجاز الحياة:

أنجيلا باسيت

نيكولاس كيج

جيمي لي كورتيس

هنري سيليك

بروس ويليس

أفضل فيلم :

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fablemans

Glass Onion

The Whale

أفضل ممثل :

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Gabriel LaBelle – The Fablemans

Bill Nighy – Living

أفضل ممثلة :

Cate Blanchett – TÁR

Olivia Coleman – Empire of Light

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Jennifer Lawrence – Causeway

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

أفضل ممثلة مساعدة:

Jessie Buckley – Women Talking

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion

أفضل ممثل مساعد :

Paul Dano – The Fablemans

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mark Rylance – Bones and All

أفضل مخرج :

Darren Aronofsky – The Whale

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg – The Fablemans

أفضل سيناريو أصلي :

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fablemans

Nope

TÁR

أفضل سيناريو مقتبس من وسيط آخر غير السينما:

Bones and All

Living

She Said

The Whale

Women Talking

أفضل مونتاج :

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Top Gun: Maverick

أفضل موسيقى تصويرية :

The Batman

The Fabelmans

The Northman

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Women Talking

أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة :

The Bad Guys

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

أفضل فيلم حركة :

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Northman

Top Gun: Maverick

أفضل فيلم كوميدي :

The Banshees of Inisherin

Bros

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

أفضل فيلم رعب / خيال علمي :

Barbarian

Bones and All

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Nope

Pearl

أفضل آداء لممثلة صغيرة تحت عمر 21 عام :

Vanessa Burghardt – Cha Cha Real Smooth

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Xochitl Gomez – Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Jenna Ortega – The Fallout

Sadie Sink – The Whale