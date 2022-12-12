- 1/2
- 2/2
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن القائمة الكاملة لجوائز جمعية لاس فيجاس لنقاد السينما والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - سامية سيد - أعلنت Las Vegas Film Critics Society "جمعية لاس فيجاس لنقاد السينما" منذ ساعات عن قائمة مرشحيها لجوائزها لعام 2022، ومن المقرر أن يتم الإعلان عن الفائزين يوم 12 ديسمبر الجارى من خلال الموقع الرسمي للجمعية.
لاس فيجاس لنقاد السينما
حصل فيلم The Banshees of Inisherin على تسعة ترشيحات، وجاء من بعده فيلم The Fabelmans الذى حصل على ثمانية ترشيحات، أما فيلمى Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery و The Whale فحصل كل منهما على خمس ترشيحات.
وهذه القائمة الكاملة للترشيحات:
جائزة William Holden عن إنجاز الحياة:
أنجيلا باسيت
نيكولاس كيج
جيمي لي كورتيس
هنري سيليك
بروس ويليس
أفضل فيلم :
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fablemans
Glass Onion
The Whale
أفضل ممثل :
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Gabriel LaBelle – The Fablemans
Bill Nighy – Living
أفضل ممثلة :
Cate Blanchett – TÁR
Olivia Coleman – Empire of Light
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Jennifer Lawrence – Causeway
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
أفضل ممثلة مساعدة:
Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion
أفضل ممثل مساعد :
Paul Dano – The Fablemans
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mark Rylance – Bones and All
أفضل مخرج :
Darren Aronofsky – The Whale
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg – The Fablemans
أفضل سيناريو أصلي :
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fablemans
Nope
TÁR
أفضل سيناريو مقتبس من وسيط آخر غير السينما:
Bones and All
Living
She Said
The Whale
Women Talking
أفضل مونتاج :
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Top Gun: Maverick
أفضل موسيقى تصويرية :
The Batman
The Fabelmans
The Northman
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Women Talking
أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة :
The Bad Guys
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
أفضل فيلم حركة :
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Northman
Top Gun: Maverick
أفضل فيلم كوميدي :
The Banshees of Inisherin
Bros
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
أفضل فيلم رعب / خيال علمي :
Barbarian
Bones and All
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Nope
Pearl
أفضل آداء لممثلة صغيرة تحت عمر 21 عام :
Vanessa Burghardt – Cha Cha Real Smooth
Frankie Corio – Aftersun
Xochitl Gomez – Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Jenna Ortega – The Fallout
Sadie Sink – The Whale